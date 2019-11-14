Taoiseach urged to intervene as East Galway public health nursing faces emergency closure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has been urged to intervene in an emergency staffing issue that could see public health nursing services in Ballinasloe and Portumna close by tomorrow (15/11).

Fianna Fail TD Eugene Murphy has urged Leo Varadkar to personally get involved in the situation to help come to a resolution that would not interrupt services.

Ballinasloe and Portumna PHN services typically have six nurses, but are now facing four vacancies due to maternity leave, resignation and reassignment.

Local PHNs, their managers and the INMO have notified their employers that the service will be forced to shut tomorrow, unless the vacant posts are filled.

Deputy Murphy says the closure of this service will see people presenting for treatment at already overcrowded hospitals.