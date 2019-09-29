Taoiseach urged to directly intervene in Oughterard Direct Provision controversy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach is being urged to directly intervene in the ongoing row over a Direct Provision Centre planned for Oughterard.

It’s after up to 3 thousand people turned out to a ‘silent procession’ against Direct Provision in the town yesterday.

The message from campaigners is that while asylum seekers are welcome, the Direct Provision system is inhumane, not fit for purpose and lacking in transparency.

They’re now asking the Taoiseach to intervene in the situation and confirm the cancellation of the centre, which they feel has been planned ‘secretly’ with no consultation.

Meanwhile, campaigners continue to hold a 24-hour demonstration outside the former hotel near the town believed to be earmarked for a Direct Provision centre.

Independent Councillor Thomas Welby says the protest is not about racism – but the wider community is determined to be heard.

