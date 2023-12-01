Galway Bay FM

Taoiseach unable to promise extra funding for flood-hit Clarinbridge businesses

The Taoiseach has said he cannot make any promises to increase the funding being provided for flood-hit businesses in Clarinbridge.

A number of businesses in the village suffered extensive and costly damage after Storm Debi hit during the early hours of November 13th.

Following that, the government extended the Emergency Business Flooding Scheme to premises affected in Galway – with a total cap of 20 thousand euro.

However, Galway West TD Noel Grealish has raised the point that some businesses are facing costs much higher than that.

He brought the issue to the attention of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Dáil:

