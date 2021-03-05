Taoiseach to visit vaccination centre at Galway Racecourse

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Taoiseach Micheál Martin will this afternoon visit the vaccination centre at Galway Racecourse.

He’ll take a tour of the Ballybrit facility and get an update on the vaccination programme for healthcare workers currently underway.

The Taoiseach is expected to arrive at half past four.

His visit comes amid ongoing controversy over shortfalls in vaccines and the HSE’s failure to meet vaccination targets last week.

AstraZeneca has promised the HSE to make up for failing to meet two scheduled deliveries in full.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says they’re administering vaccines as quickly as possible and he expects deliveries to become more reliable over time – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour