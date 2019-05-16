Taoiseach to visit city on campaign trail

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach will be on the campaign trail in Galway tomorrow.

Leo Varadkar will begin his trip with a visit to Connaught Rugby where he will be updated on plans to build a new €30m stadium in the city.

He will then proceed on the canvass trail in Galway city for the afternoon and will be accompanied by European election candidate Maria Walsh.

Galway West Deputy Hildegarde Naughton says Connacht Rugby is a huge economic driver in the regional economy – contributing around €34m each year.

