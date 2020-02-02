Taoiseach to visit Ballinasloe this afternoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach is to visit Ballinasloe this afternoon.

Leo Varadkar will be visiting the town as part of a ‘Leaders Tour’ taking place today in Athlone and Ballinasloe.

He’ll arrive at Padraig Pearses GAA Club in Cloneen for a photo opportunity before making his way to the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe at 3 o’clock to meet with locals.

He’ll be joined by his party colleague and General Election candidate, Councillor Aisling Dolan.

Councillor Dolan says villages and towns across the country deserve the same level of attention as anywhere else.