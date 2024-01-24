Galway Bay FM

24 January 2024

Taoiseach to visit Athenry to officially launch Ireland’s first food innovation campus

Taoiseach Leo Vardakar will visit Athenry this Friday (Jan 26th) to officially launch the BIA Innovator Campus, a centre dedicated to supporting the Irish food industry.

It’s located on Teagasc’s Athenry campus, and is the first of its kind in the country, with over eight million euro having been invested in the project.

The centre’s aim is to drive regional and national growth in Ireland’s agri-food sector by supporting Irish food businesses.

Their production spaces will focus on supporting Irish food businesses at all stages from product development to export opportunities and collaborating with other businesses.

