11 September 2024

Taoiseach to open new ward block at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe

Taoiseach Simon Harris is to officially open the new 50 bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe later this morning

The project is providing replacement beds rather than extra beds, but in far more modern facilities, including single-bed private rooms.

Simon Harris will unveil a plaque to commemorate the opening of the Orchward Ward which represents a €35m capital investment for the hospital site.

Tony Canavan, REO, HSE West and Northwest and James Keane the hospital’s General Manager will be among the group welcoming the Taoiseach

