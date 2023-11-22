Taoiseach to officially open Moycullen Bypass on December 11th

Share story:

The Moycullen Bypass will be officially opened by the Taoiseach and County Cathaoirleach on December 11th

Leo Varadkar will be accompanied by Councillor Liam Carroll for the long-awaited reveal of the 4.3km road.

Construction began in January of this year, having received planning permission in 2012.

The bypass can be accessed by roundabout on either side of Moycullen, at Clydagh and Drimcong, reducing traffic through the village.

Senator Sean Kyne says the benefits of the new road will be felt all the way out Connemara