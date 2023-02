Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will pay a visit to businesses in Ballinasloe this afternoon.

He will also be in Galway city tomorrow to launch Scale Ireland’s second Regional Start-up Summit at the Galmont Hotel.

The event will feature leading regional-based start-ups and will focus on the best conditions to promote the growth of start-ups.

Local Senator Aisling Dolan is delighted the Taoiseach will see first-hand what Ballinasloe has to offer: