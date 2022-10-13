Taoiseach to mark start of city project that could create 12 thousand jobs across West

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Taoiseach Michael Martin will be in the city tomorrow to mark the start of a major expansion project that could create 12 thousand jobs in the West.

The extension to Galway Technology Centre will support the rapidly expanding tech cluster throughout Galway and the western region.

12,500 jobs and investment of €1.4bn in the West over the next 15 years.

That’s the projected impact of the AcademyWest expansion at Galway Technology Centre, based at Mervue Business Park.

GTC was founded in 1994 as a social enterprise following the shock closure of Digital.

At lunchtime, Taoiseach Michael Martin will mark the start of construction on the new extension, with the placing of a ceremonial stone.

But before that, he’ll be making an early morning visit to the offices of software firm Genesys at Bonham Quay.

There, he’ll cut the ribbon on a major new Research and Development Centre – which will be the multinational firms largest in Europe.