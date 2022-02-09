Taoiseach to discuss increasing HAP rates in Galway City with Housing Minister

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has given a commitment to discuss giving HAP the same flexibility in Galway City as in Dublin with the Housing Minister.

The matter was raised in the Dáil by Galway West TD Mairead Farrell, who said there are no houses to rent in Galway under the current limits.

Under the current rules, there is flexibility of up to 20 percent on HAP limits under local authorities nationwide – though the figure is 50 percent in Dublin.

Speaking in response, Taoiseach Michael Martin said he would raise the issue with Housing Minister Daragh O’ Brien.