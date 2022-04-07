Taoiseach to deliver keynote address as Port of Galway hosts renewable energy conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach is set to deliver a keynote address in the city next week as part of a conference debating renewable energy opportunities for the West.

The conference led by The Port of Galway is entitled ‘The Renewable Energy Opportunity for the West of Ireland’ and takes place at the G Hotel next Thursday.

It’s set to feature panel discussions on the renewable energy sector and the role it can play in the economic development of the region.

Speakers include renowned renewable energy expert Eddie O’Connor of Supernode – a global technology development company that designs and delivers superconducting connection systems to connect renewable generation and increase grid interconnection in mature markets.

Conor O’Dowd is CEO of The Port of Galway and says the renewable sector in the Northwest has a key role to play in the years to come.