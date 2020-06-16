Taoiseach tells NUIG graduates their skills will help the country recover from COVID-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

NUI Galway has hosted its Summer conferring ceremony online this afternoon.

The virtual event was broadcast live today through Facebook to 155 graduates and their families.

Two of the largest cohorts of graduates come from the MA in Social Work and undergraduate programmes in Health Sciences, including Occupational Therapy, Podiatry, and Speech and Language Therapy.

The online ceremony featured addresses from University President Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh along with Deputy President and Registrar, Professor Pól Ó Dochartaigh.

In a pre-recorded video message from government buildings, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke of how the skills and qualifications of the new graduates will be vital in helping the country recover from the covid-19 pandemic.

