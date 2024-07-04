Galway Bay FM

4 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Taoiseach tells Noel Grealish there “has to be a better way” amid GAAGO debate

Share story:
Taoiseach tells Noel Grealish there “has to be a better way” amid GAAGO debate

The Taoiseach has agreed with Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish that there “has to be a better way” as the debate continues over GAAGO.

It’s after Galway trumped Dublin in an iconic thriller at Croke Park on Saturday – but the game was locked behind a paywall.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Grealish said the very people who “built” the GAA are being denied the chance to watch the national game.

He’s the latest voice in a growing backlash against the streaming subscription service and its coverage this season.

Taoiseach Simon Harris told Deputy Grealish he’s looking forward to a meeting with the President and Director General of the GAA.

Share story:

City businesswoman maintains innocence as Ukraine demands extradition over alleged crimes

A Ukrainian refugee turned city businesswoman is maintaining her innocence – as the Ukrainian state is demanding her extradition for alleged crimes....

Body recovered along Inishbofin coast during search for missing fisherman

The body of a man has been recovered along the coast of Inishbofin during a search for a missing fisherman. A search effort, which included lifeboats and ...

Galway based Senator calls for investment in West's Cancer Strategy

Galway based Senator Seán Kyne has made a call in the Seanad for a new cancer centre for the West of Ireland on the grounds of University Hospital Galway...

FDA approval for surgical device developed by Galway city based company

Signum Surgical, a Galway city based medical technology company has been granted FDA approval for a device which treats colorectal diseases. The U.S. Food...