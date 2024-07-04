Taoiseach tells Noel Grealish there “has to be a better way” amid GAAGO debate

The Taoiseach has agreed with Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish that there “has to be a better way” as the debate continues over GAAGO.

It’s after Galway trumped Dublin in an iconic thriller at Croke Park on Saturday – but the game was locked behind a paywall.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Grealish said the very people who “built” the GAA are being denied the chance to watch the national game.

He’s the latest voice in a growing backlash against the streaming subscription service and its coverage this season.

Taoiseach Simon Harris told Deputy Grealish he’s looking forward to a meeting with the President and Director General of the GAA.