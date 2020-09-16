Taoiseach supportive of feasibility study for Galway light rail system

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Taoiseach has moved to assure a Galway TD that the Government will have no objection to committing to a feasibility study for a light rail system for Galway.

Micheál Martin claimed Minister of Transport Eamon Ryan is committed to light rail and the provision of public transport.

The assurances followed questions from Galway West TD Catherine Connolly over the loss of the government’s climate action plan following its quashing in the Supreme court.

The independent TD says the loss of the climate action plan has left the government rudderless when it comes to a strategy to tackle climate change.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Connolly says the provision of public transport is a key part of any climate action plan and criticised the government over its refusal to engage with the GLUAS campaign:

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin took issue with the criticism and assured Deputy Connolly that he envisages the new transport Minister will have no problem with a feasibility study for the project: