Taoiseach suggests unlocking the country can be sped up if the medical evidence remains strong

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has suggested the plan for unlocking the country can be sped up if the medical evidence remains strong.

However Leo Varadkar warned people need to hold the line and wait for more evidence ahead of a June 5th decision on proceeding to phase two.

Health Minister Simon Harris has told the Dáil the reproductive rate of the virus remains stable at between 0.4 and 0.5.

The Minister has said there’s grounds for cautious optimism – for more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…