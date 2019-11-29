Taoiseach sends letter of support to South Galway Flood Relief scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has sent a message of support to the South Galway Flood Relief Committee.

At a public meeting in Gort last night, Galway Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon read out a text message from the Taoiseach offering his personal support to the project.

Attendees at the meeting heard there is a strong commitment to get the project completed but it is still at the research and preparatory stage.

The meeting was also attended by Junior Minister Sean Canney and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte.

Meanwhile, a statement was delivered on behalf of Minister of State for Flood Relief Kevin Boxer Moran, which stated South Galway was a top priority for his department.

The meeting was organised to update the public on the project and included presentations on the Derrybrien Windfarm and the South Galway Emergency Flooding response plan.

Speaking on Galway Talks, David Murray, Chair of the South Galway Flood Relief Committee says the atmosphere at the meeting was cautiously positive – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…