Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach says he believes that rail will play an “important role” in the future economic development of the West.

Micheal Martin was responding to a question posted by Galway East Deputy Sean Canney on what’s being done to develop the Atlantic Economic Corridor.

The Taoiseach says the corridor is crucial for balanced regional development – and the West needs investment in offshore wind and infrastructure developments like the western rail corridor.