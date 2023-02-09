Taoiseach says he “doesn’t accept” Galway Ring Road bad for environment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has said he does not accept the view that the Galway Ring Road would be bad for the environment.

Leo Varadkar was responding to questions posed by Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish in the Dáil.

It’s as An Bord Pleanala is to reconsider an application for the long-awaited project, after permission was quashed on environmental grounds.

The Taoiseach said while there are different views at cabinet, the Ring Road is part of the National Development Plan.

He gave an assurance that ultimately, if planning permission is granted, it will be funded.