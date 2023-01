Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach says Government will “consider” a minor injury unit for Galway.

But Leo Varadkar told Deputy Noel Grealish in the Dáil that he cannot give any firm commitment at this time.

He acknowledged that minor injury units have proved very important in other regions, in taking pressure off hospitals and reducing wait times for treatment.

And he also accepted that the pace of delivering long-awaited healthcare infrastructure in Galway has been unacceptably slow.