7 December 2023

Taoiseach says construction of ring road could only make Galway “even better”

The Taoiseach says the construction of the long-awaited Galway Ring Road would only make the city even better – and it does not go against the Government’s climate action plan.

It comes as the amount spent on the road has now reached €40m – despite there still being no planning permission.

But not everyone agrees it’s necessary – with many arguing that public transport and active travel measures are the only solution.

Raising the matter in the Dáil, Deputy Noel Grealish said traffic has almost doubled since the plan was first touted over 20 years ago – and anger is growing.

Speaking in response, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he’s fully behind the project – and he does not accept it wouldn’t be good for the environment.

