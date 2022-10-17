Taoiseach questioned over inadequate bus services connecting rural areas to Galway City

GBFM Newsroom – The Taoiseach has been questioned in the Dáil over inadequate bus services connecting rural areas to Galway City.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv said he’s been contacted about three bus services that are full by the time they reach Headford, Spiddal and Clarinbridge.

He said there’s little sense promoting improved services and then leaving people standing in cold, windy and wet weather because there’s no space.

He asked Michael Martin to ensure the National Transport Authority urgently provides extra buses, to ensure public transport remains a viable option.