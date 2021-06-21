Taoiseach pledges to pursue funding for proposed community centre in Newcastle

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Taoiseach Micheal Martin has pledged in the Dáil that he will pursue funding for a long-proposed new community centre in Newcastle.

The issue was raised by Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish, who said the project has an estimated build cost of 3.8 million euro.

He noted that local residents raised 200 thousand euro to get the proposed centre through the planning process to a stage where it’s now “shovel ready”.

Galway City Council has committed 900 thousand euro towards the project, which leaves a shortfall of 2.8 million euro.

However, Deputy Grealish pointed out that there’s no Government funding stream available to bring the project to fruition.

He urged Micheal Martin to look into the matter to see what can be done.

Speaking in response, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the issue of funding for community facilities is one that is very close to his own heart.

He pledged to seek funding and also paid tribute to the excellent work carried out by the community in Newcastle.