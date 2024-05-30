Galway Bay FM

30 May 2024

Taoiseach pledges to look at how implementation of EU law may be “strangling” Connemara

The Taoiseach has pledged to look at the reasons as to why EU laws are leading to immense difficulty in getting projects completed in Connemara.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv raised the seemingly never-ending sagas of the Galway Ring Road and the upgrade of the N59.

He also highlighted the refusal of the Páirc na Mara commercial development, and an environmental challenge taken against major upgrade works at Ros an Mhíl.

Deputy O’ Cuiv said while EU laws never intended to strangle any region economically or socially, there’s a desperate need for a much better balance.

Taoiseach Simon Harris pledged to look at the suggestion for a full review of the situation.

