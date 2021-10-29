Taoiseach pledges to investigate unreliable cargo service to Inis Meáin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Taoiseach Micheal Martin has pledged to investigate issues with the cargo service to Inis Meáin.

The matter was raised in the Dáil by Galway West TD Mairead Farrell, who outlined how the service to the island has proved extremely unreliable in recent times.

Last year, the Department acknowledged issues and stated it’s due to a build up of sand that makes accessing the pier difficult during certain conditions.

Solutions are currently being advanced with Galway County Council.

Deputy Farrell asked that the Taoiseach investigate the situation to get an update.