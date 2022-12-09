Taoiseach pledges action on Travellers in Galway living in freezing conditions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has pledged action on the issue of Travellers in Galway living in freezing conditions.

It’s after Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv highlighted restrictions on a new caravan loan scheme introduced by the Government.

He argued it’s unacceptable that the scheme only covers 75 caravans in the entire country – and slammed the Government for its “petty-mindedness”.

Deputy O’ Cuiv outlined how in Galway, 24 replacement caravans are urgently needed – but approval was only given for four.

He says as the temperature plummets, many Travellers are living in freezing caravans and mobile homes that are decades old.