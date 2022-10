Galway Bay fm newsroom – Taoiseach Micheál Martin has just opened a new R and D Centre at Bonham Quay.

The Genesys software facility, which is the company’s largest in Europe, will lead to more collaboration across the tech sector in the region.

Genesys set up in Galway in 2018 and now has more than 350 employees which led to its move to the 35,000 square feet building at Bonham Quay.

Genesys R&D Senior Vice President, Joe Smyth, told us this European hub will be of great benefit: