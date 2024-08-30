30 August 2024
Taoiseach to officially open new 50 bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital
Taoiseach Simon Harris will officially open the new 50 bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.
He’ll cut the ribbon on the long-awaited development on the morning of Wednesday, September 11th.
It’ll represent a full circle for the Taoiseach – who approved the project when he was Health Minister in 2019.
The project is providing replacement beds rather than extra beds, but in far more modern facilities, including single-bed private rooms.
Local Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan says it’s a welcome and necessary upgrade for the hospital.