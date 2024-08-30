Galway Bay FM

30 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Taoiseach to officially open new 50 bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital

Share story:
Taoiseach to officially open new 50 bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital

Taoiseach Simon Harris will officially open the new 50 bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

He’ll cut the ribbon on the long-awaited development on the morning of Wednesday, September 11th.

It’ll represent a full circle for the Taoiseach – who approved the project when he was Health Minister in 2019.

The project is providing replacement beds rather than extra beds, but in far more modern facilities, including single-bed private rooms.

Local Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan says it’s a welcome and necessary upgrade for the hospital.

Share story:

Councillor calls for schools to made priority as hedgecutting season begins next week

A councillor is calling for schools to be made a top priority as hedgecutting season begins next week. Apart from exceptional circumstances, hedgecutting ...

Two arrested after half million euro of drugs seized in Galway and Monaghan

Two people have been arrested after more than half a million euro worth of drugs were sized in Galway and Monaghan. Detective Gardaí in both areas conduc...

64 incidents of fish kills in Galway waterways since 1969

A new report has revealed there’s been 64 recorded incident of fish kills in Galway rivers and lakes since 1969. Inland Fisheries Ireland has publis...

Europe’s oldest sailing race expected to attract big crowds to Galway

The oldest inland sailing competition in Europe is set to bring big crowds to Galway tomorrow (Sat Aug 31st) The Cong to Galway Race was first held in 188...