Taoiseach not ruling out State apology to survivors of Mother and Baby homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach is not ruling out a State apology to survivors of Mother and Baby homes.

The government is due to receive the final report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes today.

The 4-thousand page report will be reviewed by the Attorney General before it’s made public, which could take a number of months.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says the government will review the report before responding…

