Taoiseach leads tributes following death of Galway political giant Noel Treacy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach is leading tributes following the death of Galway political giant Noel Treacy.

Michael Martin has described the Gurteen native as an outstanding and dedicated public servant all of his life and as a man with an infectious enthusiasm and energy.

He said that as both a TD and a Minister, he brought integrity, energy, commitment and passion to his many ministerial positions throughout his career.

Michael Martin told Galway Talks he always saw the better side of even the most difficult of situations.

Noel Treacy had an active career in politics from which he retired in 2011 after a period of illness.

Antoinette Giblin has more on his 30 varied years in politics.

Former Galway East Deputy Paul Connaughton Snr says the fact he held so many Junior Minister posts was testament to his talents.

Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv has described Noel Treacy as a true “peoples’ politician” who worked tirelessly for his constituency.

Former Tuam Mayor and councillor Tom Reilly is among those paying tribute today.

He first met Noel Treacy while canvassing with him and describes him as a loyal friend.