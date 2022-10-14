Taoiseach lays first bricks on major expansion at Galway Technology Centre

GBFM Newsroom – Taoiseach Micheal Martin has laid the first bricks on a major expansion project at Galway Technology Centre.

Over the next 15 years, it’s expected the extension at Mervue Business Park will enable the creation of 12,500 jobs in the West over the next 15 years.

Earlier, the Taoiseach cut the ribbon on a significant new Research and Development Centre at software firm Genesys at Bonham Quay.

He also launched a €21m Clinical Academic Training programme at University of Galway.

Speaking outside Galway Technology Centre this afternoon, the Taoiseach said great progress is being made in Galway to encourge growth and development.