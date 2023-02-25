Taoiseach launches regional start-up summit in the city

Taoiseach Leo Varadker has launched a major regional start-up summit in Galway City this morning.

Known as Scale Ireland, the event will feature leading businesses and start-ups from across the region, and will focus on supporting the growth of new enterprises.

The Taoiseach launched the summit in the Galmont Hotel and also delivered the Keynote address.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, The Taoiseach said that this conference will focus on the need for Irish companies to grow and go international instead of a over reliance on Multinationals.