Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach this afternoon launched a Clinical Academic Training programme at University of Galway

The 21 million euro programme is an All-Island project

The Taoiseach went from the University of Galway to Mervue where he will lay a ceremonial stone to mark the start of a major expansion at Galway Technology Centre

The expansion will see the number of floors at the centre grow from two to four, to accommodate increased demand for enterprise space.