Taoiseach in city to deliver keynote address at major conference on renewable energy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach is in the city afternoon to deliver the keynote address at a major conference on renewable energy opportunities for the west of Ireland.

The event, organised by the Port of Galway, is getting underway at the G Hotel shortly.

It’ll include panel discussions with international experts on the role renewable energy can play in the economic development of the West as well as the national economy.

The Taoiseach is expected to tell the event that the opportunities off the Atlantic Coast are a “once in a generation” opportunity for the entire country.

Speaking to Galway Talks ahead of the conference, Micheal Martin was asked about the rising cost of living – and if the Government could be doing more.