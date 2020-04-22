Taoiseach hopes to announce ways of reopening economy and society by May 5th

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Any lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions will be done in a “step-wise fashion” and not in “one fell swoop”, according to the Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar says he hopes to be able to announce ways of reopening the economy and society by May 5th.

He says a plan’s currently being drawn up on how to do that, but will be dependent on the rate of the virus, hospital capacity and testing and contact tracing.

The number of cases of coronavirus in Galway remains at 294, with no new cases recorded in the latest report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre last evening.

An additional 388 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported by Irish laboratories bringing Ireland’s total to over 16,000.

Dublin has 50% of all cases, followed by Cork with 7%.