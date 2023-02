Galway Bay fm newsroom – Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he’s hopeful that a significant investment announcement for Ballinasloe will be made in the coming weeks.

The Taoiseach is in Ballinasloe today, to speak with local businesses, and visit IDA lands in the town, as well as Portiuncula Hospital.

Speaking to David Nevin, Leo Varadkar said he thinks Ballinasloe has huge investment potential – and he’s hopeful of a big announcement in the coming weeks