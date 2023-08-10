Taoiseach downplays level of rural crime ahead of public meeting in Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has downplayed the level of rural crime as he visits Headford for a public meeting on the future of rural communities.

The meeting takes place at the Anglers Rest at 6pm, and will be attended by MEP Maria Walsh and local councillors.

There’ll be an opportunity for members of the public to engage in a Q&A session.

Earlier today, Leo Varadkar was in Co. Mayo, before making his way to Caherlistrane for a visit to a farm.

He then made his way to Headford where he did a walkabout of the town ahead of this evening’s meeting.

Our reporter Leah Hogarty asked the Taoiseach about the perception that crime is a serious issue in many rural areas.

Leah also asked Leo Varadkar about the lack of public transport options in many rural parts of Galway.

Meanwhile, MEP Maria Walsh told Leah the Taoiseach’s visit to North Galway and South Mayo today is about capturing a snapshot of what rural Ireland has to offer.

And while there may not have been a red carpet rolled out for the Taoiseachs arrival – there was a drumroll courtesy of local drumming school, Drumadore.

One of the community groups the Taoiseach met this afternoon was the Reimagine Headford team.

Aisling Keogh explains what they’re about and what they’d like to see improved in Headford.