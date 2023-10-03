Galway Bay FM

3 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Taoiseach “dissatisfied” with slow progress on new emergency department project at UHG

Share story:
Taoiseach “dissatisfied” with slow progress on new emergency department project at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has admitted he’s not satisfied with the slow progress on a long-awaited new emergency department at UHG.

Leo Varadkar was responding to a query in the Seanad from Senator Sean Kyne.

Senator Kyne argued it’s five years since Saolta promised that planning permission would be sought for a new building incorporating a new ED, as well as paediatric and maternity services.

But he said there’s still no date in sight for an application – and that’s something Leo Varadkar said he’s equally unhappy about.

Share story:

Works to get underway to extend left hand lane from Roscam onto Dublin Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works are to get underway shortly to extend the left hand lane from Roscam onto the Dublin Road. It’s hoped the move...

Local dog charity MADRA highlights "shocking" findings of national census on homeless dogs

Local dog rescue charity MADRA is drawing attention to the “shocking” findings of the first national census on homeless dogs in Ireland. The l...

Supermacs voted Best Irish Restaurant Brand in Irish Customer Experience Report

Galway-based Supermac’s has been voted by consumers as the Best Irish Restaurant Brand. The latest annual Irish Customer Experience report found our ove...

Micheál Martin to officially open new community nursing unit in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tánaiste Micheál Martin will officially open a new community nursing unit in Tuam later this month. The facility forms p...