26 January 2024

Taoiseach describes new BIA Innovator Campus Athenry as impressive facility

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described the new BIA Innovator Campus in Athenry as a really impressive facility.

The centre is the first Centre of Excellence for the Irish food industry in the country, and aims to drive regional and national growth in Ireland’s agri-food sector.

The site itself has a auditorium for food demonstrations, product development units for dairy, meat and seafood products and a specialised culinary training centre.

Speaking to our reporter Caoimhe Killeen after the official opening, the Taoiseach says the facility will help small businesses from the ground up

Leo Varadkar is now cutting the ribbon at the Moanbaun Sports Facility, which consists of a new 8 lane running track and 4G full sized soccer pitch.

