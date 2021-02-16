Taoiseach defends locations of new vaccination centres

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach is defending the locations of new vaccination centres.

37 are to be rolled out nationwide with at least one in every county.

Galway Racecourse at Ballybrit will be the site for the only vaccination centre in the county.

Five sites have been identified in Cork, while four sites are listed in Dublin.

Counties Kerry, Westmeath and Wicklow will have two vaccination centres each – while the remainder, including Galway, will have a single centre.

The allocation of just one centre in Galway has led to concern with Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon one of many TDs urging the Health Minister to rethink the plan.

However, speaking on his way into Cabinet this morning, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the centres will be reviewed if needed.

