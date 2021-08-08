Taoiseach congratulates Team Ireland on final day of the Tokyo Olympics

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Taoiseach Micheál Martin congratulated the members of Team Ireland as their hugely successful Tokyo Olympics campaign ended today.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said:

“As the Tokyo Olympics draws to a close, the whole country is so proud of every member of Team Ireland.

Sport is such an important and essential aspect of Irish life.

We have all shared the collective highs, and been inspired by, the achievements of our athletes.

Their performances throughout these Games have lifted the spirits of our nation.

Team Ireland returns from Tokyo with two gold medals and two bronze medals, and many more historic and inspirational performances.

As lightweight boxing gold medallist Kellie Harrington said of our athletes today: We are all champions.

Today, we celebrate everyone who wore the green jersey. You did Ireland proud.”