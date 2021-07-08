Taoiseach confirms to Galway TD mother and baby home redress scheme at “advanced” stage

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has confirmed to a Galway TD in the Dáil that a redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes is at a “very advanced” stage.

The matter was raised by Deputy Catherine Connolly, who urged the Taoiseach to give a direct answer to a direct question.

She noted a report on the matter went before the Cabinet last June but we are still waiting – and there is great uncertainty among survivors.

Speaking in response, Taoiseach Micheal Martin acknowledged the question and said there is ongoing work being done…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.