Taoiseach confirms no change to current two metre social distancing rules

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has reaffirmed there’s no change to the two metre social distancing rule introduced to limit the spread of Covid-19.

It follows yesterday’s Cabinet meeting which saw some ministers raise the potential of reducing it to one metre, in line with WHO guidelines.

A meeting will take place between Cabinet Minister’s and the Chief Medical Officer next week, which will focus on general public health advice.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly believes the two metre rule’s something that needs to be looked at…

For more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….