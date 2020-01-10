Taoiseach commits further 10 million euro in funding to Connacht Rugby

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has committed a further 10 million euro in funding for the redevelopment of the Galway Sportsgrounds Stadium from the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund.

An initial allocation of 10 million euro had been granted to Connacht Rugby on Friday morning – amounting to just half of the amount it applied for.

The funding – now amounting to 20 million euro – will go towards the historic redevelopment of the Sportsground, which will provide for a modern, 12-thousand capacity stadium and state-of-the-art facilities.

The first allocation of 10 million euro is under the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund while the further 10 million euro promised by Taoiseach Varadkar will be drawn from Exchequer funds.

Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton has been speaking to Taoiseach Varadkar who has vowed to submit a commitment to Connacht Rugby in writing this evening.