Taoiseach “cannot understand” why Park and Ride hasn’t happened in Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Taoiseach Micheal Martin says he “cannot understand” why Park and Ride facilities have not been introduced in Galway City.

The matter was raised in the Dáil by Deputy Catherine Connolly, who said Galway is beautiful city that is “smothered” in traffic and hindered by bad traffic planning.

She outlined how we still have no park and ride facilities almost 20 years after they were included as objectives in the city development plan.

And she asked Taoiseach Micheal Martin to commit to a study on a potential light rail system for the city.

In response, the Taoiseach pledged to raise the issue with Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

He also gave a commitment that he would follow up on the lack of progress in introducing Park and Ride facilities.