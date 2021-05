print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has called on Aer Lingus to reverse its decision to close its crew base at Shannon Airport.

Aer Lingus is closing its Shannon base and the 81 cabin crew there will be offered redundancy or a transfer.

45 ground staff will remain laid off.

Meanwhile, 198 cabin crew in Cork are to be laid off without pay between September and November.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he believes the closures shouldn’t be happening…

