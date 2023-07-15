Taoiseach backs Denis Naughten’s proposal to recruit out-of-hours staff for children’s disability services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has backed local TD Denis Naughten’s proposal to recruit out-of-hours staff for children’s disability services.

The proposal from Deputy Naughten would see therapists recruited to work evenings and weekends.

The Roscommon/Galway Deputy told the Dail there are 800 vacancies across children’s disability services in Ireland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it’s vital we come up with new ways of doing things, and promised to bring the proposal to the HSE and Health Minister.

Deputy Naughten says flexibility in working hours has a number of benefits: