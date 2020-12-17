Taoiseach awaiting results of Covid-19 test

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Taoiseach Micheál Martin is restricting his movements pending the results of a COVID test.

He was in contact with French President Emmanuel Macron at the European Council last week.

President Macron has tested positive for COVID-19 – and the Taoiseach is restricting his movements as a precaution.

Micheál Martin has had a rapid test with the results expected this afternoon.

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team has raised strong concerns about the spread of Covid-19 – with just over a week until Christmas.

Restrictions on family gatherings and inter-county travel are due to be eased from tomorrow.

The 14 day incidence rate now stands at 87 per 100 thousand and the 5-day average has increased to 339 cases.

The Chief Medical Officer says those indicators are moving in the “wrong direction” and that the country’s in a precarious position.

Infectious diseases expert, Professor Sam McConkey, says the rising numbers could mean more restrictions are needed in January.

It’s also been confirmed Covid-19 vaccinations will start across the EU on the 27th, 28th and 29th December.

