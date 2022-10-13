Taoiseach assures Grealish work ongoing to allow CCTV for illegal dumping

GBFM Newsroom – The Taoiseach has assured local TD Noel Grealish that work is ongoing to allow CCTV to be used to prosecute illegal dumpers.

Raising the matter with Michael Martin in the Dáil, the Galway West TD said illegal dumping is absolutely destroying the countryside, towns and villages.

Deputy Grealish wanted to know when new regulations to allow the use of CCTV by local authorities and Gardaí will be brought into force.

The Taoiseach acknowledged the long-running issue but said progress is being made.